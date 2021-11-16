Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

CRDL has been the topic of several other reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CRDL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 552,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

