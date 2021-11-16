Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,877. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

