Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $130.32

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.32.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.