Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $5.78 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 57.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00009672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 61.7% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $256,855.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

