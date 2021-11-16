ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Achieves $16.77 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $3.09 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 73,503,356 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

