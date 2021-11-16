Troy D. Rosser Sells 11,618 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 128,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

