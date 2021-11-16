Troy D. Rosser Sells 11,618 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 128,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.
About Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
