Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NKE stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,366,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

