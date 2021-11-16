Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,211,072.94 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $1,211,072.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. 457,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

