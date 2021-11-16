Theodore Blegen Sells 1,364 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23.
- On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60.
- On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03.
- On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.
MPWR stock traded up $13.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.97. 221,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,513. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.83 and a 1-year high of $576.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
