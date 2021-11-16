Theodore Blegen Sells 1,364 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03.

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.

MPWR stock traded up $13.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.97. 221,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,513. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.83 and a 1-year high of $576.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

