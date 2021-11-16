Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

GIL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 569,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

