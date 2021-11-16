Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WRDLY stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 52,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Worldline has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

