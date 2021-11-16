Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,129. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

