DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Reaches $744,633.48

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $744,633.48 and $72,783.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

