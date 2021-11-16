Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 719,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

