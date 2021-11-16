American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,595. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$336.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.29.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.