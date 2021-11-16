Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to report sales of $15.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $53.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $56.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.83 million, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBNH. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 11,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

