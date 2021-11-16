Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $619.77 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $619.77 million and approximately $551.21 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.09 or 0.00385292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,698,803 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.