Investors Purchase High Volume of Tricida Call Options (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 1,859,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,490. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $402.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth about $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

