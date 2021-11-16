GeoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $775,650.76 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $775,650.76 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.09 or 0.00385292 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,844.07 or 0.97687918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

