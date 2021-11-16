Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $270,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $635,671.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,179 shares of company stock worth $171,647,932.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $342.12. 4,075,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,457. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

