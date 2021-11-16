HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,919. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $838.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HealthStream by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

