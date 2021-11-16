Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 143,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,698. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $138.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.