Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 1,108,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

