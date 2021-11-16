SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.54.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock traded down $13.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,292,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average is $299.65. SEA has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.