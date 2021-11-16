Automata Network Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $189.11 million and approximately $40.57 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

