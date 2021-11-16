Sentivate Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.80 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $36.80 million and $302,654.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00223225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

