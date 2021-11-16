-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 1,880,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 149.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.