-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 1,880,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 149.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

