BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BTRS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 893,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,283. BTRS has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

