Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,369.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. 24,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

