Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. CDW posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.98. 863,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.89. CDW has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

