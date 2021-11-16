IMS Capital Management Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

