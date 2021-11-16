Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.07. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 3,693,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,706. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.