Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

