Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.80.
MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $99.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.