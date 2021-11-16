Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

