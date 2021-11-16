Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $607,106.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $1.11 million and $607,106.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00223225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010458 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

