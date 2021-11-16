TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.65 million and $321,071.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,394,017,254 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

