Insider Buying: Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases 97,500 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 97,500 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,005,408.20.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

OGO remained flat at $C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,336. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.58.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

