Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

