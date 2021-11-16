Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Achieves $64.67 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

