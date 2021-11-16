Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Reaches $354.58 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $354.58 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $440.93 or 0.00729167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,090,702 coins and its circulating supply is 804,161 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

