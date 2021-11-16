Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.35. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $113,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 4,177,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

