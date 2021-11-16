O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

