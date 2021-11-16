O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,969.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,837.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,640.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

