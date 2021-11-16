Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,930 shares of company stock worth $533,966,251 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,980.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,847.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,678.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

