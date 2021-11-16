Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 603,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,927. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

