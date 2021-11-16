$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $989.68 million and the highest is $3.32 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $16.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,722 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 826,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

