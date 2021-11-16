SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.75. 251,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,869. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 361.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

