Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.
EAD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,441. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $9.19.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
