Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker Acquires 5,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerrit Jan Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,078. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.