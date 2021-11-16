Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
SR stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.
SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
